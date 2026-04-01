Chandigarh MC finances strongest in six years

A record grant-in-aid of Rs 775 crore — the highest in six years — released by the Chandigarh Administration, honouring UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s word to rescue the cash-strapped civic body from financial distress, has powered the Municipal Corporation (MC) to its strongest fiscal performance in 2025-26.

Advertisement

The grant — Rs 215 crore more than what the MC received in each of the two preceding years — is the single biggest driver behind the civic body posting the highest figures across every major financial parameter in 2025-26: grant-in-aid, own receipts, total receipts and total expenditure.

Advertisement

The findings are contained in a detailed accounts report submitted by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar to the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator. A copy of the report is with The Tribune.

Advertisement

In a significant indicator of improved financial discipline, the MC did not obtain any fresh loan during 2025-26 — a sharp contrast to the Rs 56-crore borrowing from pension funds in 2024-25, which has been fully reimbursed in the current year itself.

The civic body ended the year with a closing balance of Rs 32.21 crore as on March 31, 2026 — approximately 26 times the opening balance of Rs 1.24 crore as on April 1, 2025.

Advertisement

The Chandigarh Administration released a grant-in-aid of Rs 775 crore to the MC in 2025-26 — the highest in six years and Rs 215 crore (38.39 per cent) more than the Rs 560 crore received in 2024-25. For five successive years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the GIA had remained stagnant in the range of Rs 500 crore to Rs 560 crore — Rs 500 crore in 2020-21, Rs 530 crore in 2021-22, Rs 550 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 560 crore each in 2023-24 and 2024-25. The substantial jump in 2025-26 is seen as a major policy intervention by Administrator Kataria to arrest the civic body’s slide into financial uncertainty.

Own receipts at six-year peak

The MC’s own receipts rose to Rs 390.13 crore in 2025-26 — the highest since the six-year series began in 2020-21 and an increase of Rs 46.49 crore (13.52 per cent) over Rs 343.64 crore in 2024-25. Combined with the grant-in-aid, total receipts reached Rs 1,165.13 crore — again a six-year high — up Rs 261.49 crore (28.93 per cent) over Rs 903.64 crore the previous year.

Water supply, garbage collection top earners

Among 11 heads of own receipts, water charges and garbage collection remained the top earner, touching Rs 188.54 crore in 2025-26 — the highest in six years — up from Rs 177.10 crore in 2024-25. Property tax (commercial) surged to Rs 56.46 crore from Rs 42.88 crore, while residential property tax jumped to Rs 31.45 crore from Rs 22.17 crore, reflecting improved collection effort and coverage.

However, three of the 11 heads of own receipts registered a decline in 2025-26 compared to the previous year. Electrical municipal tax — levied on electricity bills — slipped to Rs 19.10 crore from Rs 19.79 crore. The road head — covering road cut charges, rent from mobile towers and Apni Mandis — fell to Rs 8.64 crore from Rs 10.40 crore. Parking revenue — comprising rent from taxi stands and cable networks — declined to Rs 16.03 crore from Rs 17.80 crore.

Highest expenditure in 6 yrs

Total expenditure in 2025-26 stood at Rs 1,134.16 crore — the highest in six years and Rs 165.88 crore (17.13 per cent) more than Rs 968.28 crore in 2024-25. Both capital and revenue expenditure surpassed the previous year’s figures.

Revenue expenditure rose to Rs 956.78 crore from Rs 896.17 crore, while capital expenditure increased to Rs 89.20 crore from Rs 72.11 crore. Additionally, Rs 56 crore was reimbursed to pension funds, Rs 25 crore to the cow fee ring-fenced fund and Rs 7.18 crore to the cow fee fund sourced from the municipal tax on electricity bills — taking the grand total expenditure to Rs 1,134.16 crore.

Wages biggest burden

Wages accounted for the steepest single increase, rising to Rs 314.76 crore from Rs 278.90 crore. Salaries increased to Rs 243.77 crore from Rs 233.92 crore, while pension and family pension rose to Rs 52.60 crore from Rs 48.60 crore. Expenditure on sanitation under other charges jumped to Rs 49.12 crore from Rs 38.76 crore, and minor works rose to Rs 112.98 crore from Rs 102.10 crore. The electricity bills head registered a reduction — falling to Rs 112.07 crore from Rs 124.42 crore.

On the capital side, improvement of roads and parking lots remained the largest head in spending at Rs 33.70 crore, up from Rs 27.46 crore. Storm water drainage spending surged nearly five-fold to Rs 9.75 crore from Rs 1.97 crore. Solid waste management rose to Rs 11.76 crore from Rs 8.59 crore. Sewerage and STP expenditure increased to Rs 3.38 crore from Rs 1.96 crore. Expenditure on the augmentation of water supply went up from Rs 2.51 crore to Rs 3.38 crore.

Year closes with Rs 32.21 crore in kitty

With an opening balance of Rs 1.24 crore, total receipts of Rs 1,166.37 crore and total expenditure of Rs 1,134.16 crore, the MC closed 2025-26 fiscal with Rs 32.21 crore in its kitty — approximately 26 times the amount it had at the start of the financial year.

Of the closing balance, general funds account for Rs 18.06 crore — comprising Rs 14.76 crore in the main account (general funds, parking and municipal tax on electricity) and Rs 3.32 crore in petrol pump profits yet to be transferred from the petrol pump branch. The remaining Rs 14.13 crore is held in dedicated funds: Rs 0.95 crore in the cow fee fund and Rs 13.18 crore in the vendor licence fee fund.