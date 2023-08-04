Chandigarh MC fires four truant, lax staffers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

The services of four Municipal Corporation employees were terminated for negligence in duty and absenteeism, while two agencies were penalised and served notices today.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra terminated the services of two employees for negligence in duty and improper maintenance of public toilets at Sukhna Lake and two for absenteeism from duty at tubewell-cum-booster at Hallo Majra and Sector 21. The move is part of a drive for improvement in the functioning of public and community toilets, waterworks and other public utilities.

The workers were found absent from duty while checking of morning water supply. The condition of public toilets at Sector 27-C market, Sector 8-C market, Ram Darbar and Hallo Majra was not found satisfactory. Notices have been issued and a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 each has been imposed. The agencies were also warned that in case of deficiency in service, their contract would be terminated.