Chandigarh MC floats Rs 51-lakh tenders for Leisure Valley makeover

The Municipal Corporation has floated three tenders worth Rs 51 lakh for the beautification and upkeep of Leisure Valley in Sector 10.

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A tender worth Rs 17.91 lakh has been floated for landscaping and plantation. Of the total amount, Rs 5.66 lakh will be spent on removing weeds and related work, while Rs 11.65 lakh has been earmarked for planting new saplings.

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Another tender worth Rs 22.80 lakh has been floated for public health works, including mechanical works and improvement of the drainage system in the area.

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The third tender (Rs 10.34 lakh) has been floated for repairing and fixing gymnasium and children’s play equipment.

The MC General House had earlier approved an agenda item involving Rs 2.34 crore for revamping Leisure Valley in Sector 10. Under the project, the park will be made more accessible and user-friendly, with special play zones for children. More benches, huts and toilets are also proposed.

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The Chandigarh College of Architecture has prepared a comprehensive design proposal incorporating facilities for fitness, yoga, wellness and mind-body healing while preserving the original fitness trails and equipment. The proposal is aligned with the Master Plan vision of Leisure Valley as the “Lungs of the City Beautiful”, as envisaged by Le Corbusier.

However, the present condition of the Leisure Valley has raised concerns among residents and environmentalists. Broken walking and jogging tracks and poor upkeep have made the Sector 10 stretch one of the neglected green spaces in the city. Several portions of the tracks have developed cracks.

Social activist RK Garg said the revamp should not compromise the basic character of the Leisure Valley.

“Leisure Valley is a unique heritage-class protected area and not a normal park that can be converted into an amusement park or tourist destination,” he said, urging the authorities to protect the “lungs of Chandigarh” and ensure that the area was maintained with the help of environmental and conservation experts.

He said the Leisure Valley was not an ordinary sector park but one of Chandigarh’s prime green spaces and an integral part of the city’s original planning and ecological character.

Garg questioned whether the work in such a sensitive ecological landscape should simply be entrusted to the lowest bidder.

“Routine construction can follow the lowest-bid principle, but interventions in a sensitive ecological landscape require demonstrated expertise in landscape architecture, ecology and conservation. The cheapest agency is not necessarily the right agency,” he said.

“Chandigarh does not need to develop every green space it possesses. Some spaces need to be protected precisely because they are green,” he added.