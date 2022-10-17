Chandigarh MC frees Rs 10-crore land from encroachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

The municipal corporation (MC) took possession of prime land measuring 14 kanals and 16 marlas worth Rs 10 crore at Dadu Majra village here today.

According to MC officials, its team, including staff of the engineering wing and the estate branch, took possession of the land with the help of police force. This piece of land was part of the erstwhile Dadu Majra Gram Panchayat land and some unscrupulous persons had encroached on it.

After the merger of the panchayats in the UT area with the MC, all their properties had come under the civic body.

Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner, had directed the team to take the possession of the land and fence the area after removing the temporary encroachments.

Located on the Dadu Majra-Toga road, this prime land was illegally occupied by junk dealers and was also being used to dump damaged vehicles. The MC is in the process of taking the possession of land of the erstwhile Gram Panchayats of Khudda Ali Sher, Khuda Lahora, Kaimbwala and Hallo Majra.