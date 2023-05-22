Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 21

Nearly four years after old underground parking lots in Sector 17 and 8 were declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, these are still being used for overground parking or for playing cards, posing a threat to life and property.

MC cites fund crunch The matter had been taken up with the administration and it was requested to reconstruct the lots, as the civic body was facing the fund crunch. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

These parking lots have also become a safe haven for anti-social elements.

However, the city authorities have failed to either raze or rebuild the structures all these years. If made usable, these parking spaces will provide a respite from the chaotic parking situation in the two sectors.

Vehicles parked over another unsafe structure. TRIBUNE PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI

Local councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “These parking lots may cave in anytime. People still park their vehicles over these, which is risky. Some even wander inside. These structures must be razed before some tragedy takes place. I will take up the matter with the authorities.”

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The parking lots have not been in use since these were declared unsafe. The matter had been taken up with the administration and it was requested to reconstruct the lots, as the civic body was facing the fund crunch. However, we recently asked the Chief Architect to provide us with some planning for these parking lots. In the meantime, the MC has barricaded the lots to prevent these from being used by public.”

On July 31, 2019, MC House decided to shut all five underground parking lots in the city on the basis of the IIT-Roorkee report. The report had stated that the underground parking structure near SCO 173-174 in Sector 8-C can be retained and repaired.

The report had cited corrosion as the main cause of damage to five structures.

Five unsafe lots

Three lots are in Sector 17 — in front of the RBI building, the 30 Bays building (two-storey) and near Chhuttani Medical Centre (two-wheelers and bicycles). The remaining two are situated near SCO No. 118-119 and 147-148 in Sector 8-C along the Madhya Marg.