Chandigarh MC holds seminar on income tax-TDS

Chandigarh, December 26
The Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS range, Chandigarh, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, today conducted an income tax-TDS/TCS awareness programme, including introduction of new provisions, at the conference hall of the MC building in Sector 17.
Surinder Meena, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS range, addressed the seminar. Gurinder Sodhi, Joint Commissioner, and Depinder Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, IT, and Saroj Bala, Income Tax Officer, were present.
