Chandigarh MC holds toilet cleaning drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The MC carried out a special toilet cleaning drive in the city wherein area councillors, market welfare associations, resident welfare associations, self-help groups, NGOs and officials of the corporation made ‘Shramdaan’ at various public as well as community toilets.

Awareness was created on QR code installed at each public toilet through which users can express their views regarding the service and share feedback after usage.