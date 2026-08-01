Chandigarh MC House approves draft Solid Waste management Bylaws

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to make the four-bin waste segregation system mandatory for all households and commercial establishments, with strict enforcement and spot challans for violations. The MC House on Friday approved the draft Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bylaws, 2026. It will now be placed in the public domain to invite objections and suggestions before a final notification is issued.

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While approving the draft bylaws, the House rejected the proposal to increase user charges for waste collection after BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu opposed the enhancement.

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The draft had proposed monthly user charges of Rs 100 for houses up to two marlas, Rs 200 for units above two marlas and up to 10 marlas, Rs 400 for houses above 10 marlas and up to one kanal, Rs 500 for residences above one kanal and up to two kanals, and Rs 700 for houses above two kanals. It also proposed doubling the monthly user charge for street vendors from Rs 50 to Rs 100.

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No change in proposed fines

However, the proposed penalties under the draft bylaws remain unchanged.

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Any household, shop or establishment found mixing waste or failing to follow the prescribed segregation system will be liable to penalties ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the nature of the violation.

Under the draft, failure to segregate and hand over waste in four separate streams will attract a fine of Rs 400 in residential areas.

Marriage and party halls, festival venues, exhibition and fair organisers will be fined Rs 10,000 for violations, while clubs and cinema halls will face a penalty of Rs 15,000.

Dumping waste into water bodies will attract a fine of Rs 25,000. Street vendors failing to manage waste in accordance with the rules will be fined Rs 1,000. Illegal dumping of waste will invite a penalty of Rs 15,000.

Open urination or defecation in public places will attract a fine of Rs 200, while spitting gutkha or pan will invite a penalty of Rs 500. Littering will also attract a fine of Rs 500.

Hotels, restaurants and shopping malls may be fined up to Rs 1 lakh for violations of the rules.

Four-bin system

The draft mandates residents to segregate waste at source using four separate bins — a green bin for wet waste such as kitchen refuse, a blue one for dry waste, including paper, plastic and metal; a black bin for domestic hazardous waste, and a red container for biomedical and sanitary waste such as used masks, gloves, bandages and expired medicines.

According to the draft, the initiative is aimed at streamlining waste collection, improving recycling efficiency, reducing the burden on landfills and promoting a cleaner and more sustainable city.

Guidelines for vendors

Street vendors will be required to keep suitable containers for segregated waste and deposit it at designated collection points or in notified MC vehicles.

Incentives

The draft also provides incentives for advance payment of user charges. Residents paying the annual fee in advance will be charged for only 10 months instead of 12, while those making a six-month advance payment will pay for five-and-a-half months instead of six.

The user fee will automatically increase by 5 per cent every year with effect from January 1.

In case of default, the Municipal Commissioner may recover the dues by adding the amount to the water bill or property tax, or recover it as arrears of land revenue under the Punjab Revenue Act as applicable to the UT.

5% hike in user charges every year

The draft further provides that fines and administrative charges will also increase automatically by 5 per cent every year from January 1. Designated officers will collect fines on the spot.