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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC House declares controversial Rs 250-crore agenda null and void

Chandigarh MC House declares controversial Rs 250-crore agenda null and void

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The General House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday declared all development-related agenda items involving projects worth over Rs 250 crore, which were passed in a hurried manner during the July 31 meeting, null and void.

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As the meeting began, Mayor Saurabh Joshi announced that the agenda items involving projects worth over Rs 250 crore had been withdrawn and would be placed before the House at its next meeting for detailed deliberation. AAP and Congress councillors objected to the unilateral announcement and circulated a resolution signed by members of the House seeking withdrawal of the agenda items. The Mayor then put the issue to a vote, following which a resolution was passed declaring all agenda items null and void and directing that they be brought in the next House meeting for proper discussion.

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Besides opposition councillors, many BJP councillors also opposed the manner in which the agendas had been passed without discussion.

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The councillors alleged that an agenda for the replacement of water-supply pipelines worth Rs 227 crore had been passed without providing details of the project. However, the Mayor accused the opposition councillors of disrupting House meetings and allegedly being non-serious about development. He said the opposition councillors remained absent during the meetings and later objected to the agenda items being passed in a hurry.

Among the agenda items declared null and void was the Rs-227 crore project for replacing pipelines supplying water from the Kajauli Water Works to the Sector 39 Water Works. Another was the request for proposal (RFP) for selecting an agency to process dry and mixed waste at the existing dry-waste processing plant in Sector 25.

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Other agenda items included the RFP for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of effluent treatment plants at municipal dhobi ghats; approval for the rejuvenation of selected ponds; the RFP for the design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of wastewater treatment system for the Faidan drain; estimates for upgrading the Sector 38-C and 38-D markets; augmentation of strengthening of the water supply network in the Industrial Area, Phase ll; and replacement of old and damaged pipelines to prevent contamination of the water supply address low-pressure complaints in Badheri village and Sectors 41-A and 40-A.

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