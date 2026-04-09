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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC House for CBI probe into Rs 116-crore fake FDs

Chandigarh MC House for CBI probe into Rs 116-crore fake FDs

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Congress councillors hold a protest over the alleged scam, during the MC House meeting on Wednesday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The MC General House has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 116 fake FDRs of Chandigarh Smart City Company Limited (CSCL).

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi announced this after councillors of all parties demanded that the agency should investigate the scam.

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There was an uproar in the meeting over the alleged scam. Congress councillors protested while holding posters related to the scam. Congress councillor Taruna Mehta alleged that the scam was much higher than it was reported. AAP councillor Hardeep Singh said while the MC was facing financial crisis, a big scam took place right under the nose of officers.

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Meanwhile, the police have seized the computers used by MC accountant Anubhav Mishra, one of the accused in the Rs 116 crore fake FDR scam. This was revealed by civic body officials while presenting a white paper on the alleged scam.

Giving details of the action taken so far, it was stated that when an alleged scam in Haryana surfaced, MC officials immediately approached IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, requesting encashment of FDRs as per the bank statement of April 22, 2025. Copies of bank statements were sought for scrutiny and examination. Besides, the bank was asked to transfer the entire balance, including updated interest, lying in the account to the MC’s Punjab National Bank account.

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On scrutiny of the record provided by IDFC First Bank, it was found that the FDs amounting to nearly Rs 116.84 crores, which were shown as active assets in the handed-over records, did not exist in the bank statement issued on February 24 this year. On February 25, the Regional Head and Cluster Head of IDFC First Bank informed that bank statement dated February 22, 2025, and FDRs amounting to Rs 116.84 crore appeared to be fake and fraudulent.

In the white paper, the MC stated that due to a prompt action by the office, IDFC First Bank remitted over Rs 1.21 crore to the PNB account on February 25 this year. However, the MC clarified to IDFC First Bank that the amount was subject to reconciliation and audit and may not be treated as full and final claim of the civic body.

On March 5, the Chandigarh SSP was asked to register an FIR and conduct a detailed investigation into it. The MC later terminated the services of the accountant, who was engaged on outsourced basis, and placed delinquent officials concerned under suspension. A disciplinary action was proposed against the Section Officer of the Finance Department, UT. The officials were responsible for handing over and taking the record at the time of closure of the CSCL.

On March 9, a case under Sections 318(4), 338, 336 (3). 340(2), 61(2) and 316(5) of the BNS was registered. The investigating officer took documents and electronic devices/gadgets from Mishra’s cabin into possession. A 13-page report dated March 13, which was prepared by a departmental committee constituted under the chairmanship of Joint Commissioner-I, MC, was also handed over to the investigating officer.

On March 16, the Director General of Audit (Central), UT, was asked to conduct a special audit of the CSCL before and after its closure so that financial irregularities and loss to the government/MC could be established.

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