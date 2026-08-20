Chandigarh MC House meet: Opposition councillors raise issue of waterlogging during recent rains

The meeting of the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation witnessed high drama on Thursday over hurriedly passed table agendas in the last meeting.

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As the House proceedings began, Mayor Saurabh Joshi announced that all agendas had been withdrawn and would be placed in the next House meeting for detailed deliberation.

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Thereafter, the councillors of AAP and the Congress demanded discussion on the issue.

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The councillors also raised issues of poor drainage system and waterlogging in the city during the recent rain.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation office over the waterlogging issue.

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Holding placards in their hands and symbolic boats, AAP members raised slogans alleging that the BJP-ruled MC had failed to tackle waterlogging during recent rains.

A total of 16 table development agendas worth over Rs 250 crore were passed in a hurried manner by the General House of the Municipal Corporation at the meeting held on July 31.

Besides the opposition councillors, many BJP councillors also opposed the manner in which the agendas were passed without discussion.

The councillors alleged that the water supply project of Rs 227 crore was passed without giving any details of the project.

However, the Mayor blamed the opposition councillors for disrupting the House meeting and alleged that they were not serious about development. He said that the opposition councillors remained absent during the meetings and later raised the issue of passing the agendas in a hurry.