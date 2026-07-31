Chandigarh MC House meet today, likely to be stormy affair

The MC General House meeting scheduled for Friday is likely to be a stormy affair. Besides matters pertaining to the city, councillors from the opposition parties are likely to raise the issue of paper leak and recent police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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The councillors are also likely to flag the delay in completion of the projects passed in the previous House meetings. City Congress president HS Lucky said during a pre-House meeting on Thursday, it was decided that the party would once again raise the demand for 20,000 litres of free water per household.

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The Congress leader pointed out that the MC House had already passed the proposal twice. Despite these resolutions, the UT Administration failed to implement the decision, reflecting a blatant disregard for both the democratic mandate of the elected House and the aspirations of the people, said Lucky.

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He said MP Manish Tewari joined the meeting through videoconferencing and gave suggestions.

Lucky said councillors had been asked to raise the issue of the alleged atrocities on protesting students at Jantar Mantar, adding that the issue of paper leak would also be raised during the House meeting. Among other issues that Congress councillors would raise were urban development, sanitation, drinking water supply, sewerage, roads, parks and financial transparency, he said.

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City AAP president Vijay Pal Singh said the party councillors would meet in the morning on Friday and discuss the issues to be taken up at the House meeting. He claimed that the MC did not circulate the agenda in advance.