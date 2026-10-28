Chandigarh MC House meeting: Congress, AAP councillors raise road re-carpeting delays

The general house meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Wednesday witnessed an uproar over the poor condition of roads, with AAP and Congress councillors raising the issue.

As the meeting began, Congress councillor Taruna Mehta displayed posters of incomplete roads and questioned officials over the stoppage of re-carpeting work in her ward.

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Congress councillors also raised slogans and shouted in protest.

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The officials later assured the councillors that the pending road works would commence within three days.

Congress councillor Munawar also claimed that re-carpeting work had not begun in his ward.

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AAP councillor Anju Katyal alleged that re-carpeting work had not started in her ward either, while councillor Dalip Sharma said the work had not been completed in his ward.

As councillors demanded action against contractors for delays in re-carpeting work, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar directed all officers to submit details of pending road works by Thursday.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Gabi also raised objections to the expenditure of crores of rupees on minor works. The commissioner assured him that he would look into the issue.