Chandigarh MC House meeting to be held on July 31

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation House will be held on July 31. The notice convening the meeting was issued by the MC Secretary on Friday. Sources said several agenda items related to the city’s development are likely to be taken up during the meeting.

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Opposition councillors said they would raise the issues of the poor condition of roads and community centres across the city. A proposal to hand over the management of municipal parking lots to a private company is also likely to be tabled in the House once again. The proposal had earlier been deferred after discussion.

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Councillors of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are also expected to raise the issue of the alleged paper leak during the meeting.

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Meanwhile, the meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee has been scheduled for July 29. In a separate development, Harjeet Singh Sudan joined the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation as Special Commissioner on Friday.