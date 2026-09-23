Chandigarh MC House rejects parking fee hike for Sector 17 sites

The MC General House on Monday rejected a proposal to enhance parking rates while giving a go-ahead for the auction of all 21 paid parking sites in Sector 17, including the multi-level facility.

The agenda had proposed to increase the parking rates after the selected contractor upgraded the facilities with smart features. However, Mayor Saurabh Joshi opposed the proposal to hike the rates.

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After deliberation, the House approved the agenda to auction the 21 sites in Sector 17 at the existing rates. The contractor will have to install smart parking features at the parking sites having a capacity of more than 50 four-wheelers within days from the date of getting the possession.

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Among the other agendas approved by the House was granting interim permissions for displaying advertisements on 320 public toilet blocks, 144 connecting passages and 62 cycle docking station sites on a monthly payment basis, pending finalisation of tenders. The MC is expected to earn Rs 82-crore revenue from the auction.

Four-bin waste segregation

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The House approved the Chandigarh Solid Waste Management Bye-laws, 2026, in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026, making it mandatory for all households and establishments to adopt a four-bin waste segregation system, with strict enforcement and challaning for violations. The residents are required to segregate waste at source using four separate bins — a green bin for wet waste, a blue bin for dry waste, a black bin for hazardous waste and a red bin for biomedical and sanitary waste. There is no change in the rates for door-to-door garbage collection. The House gave its nod to bringing Attawa, Badheri, Butrela, Burail, Sector 63, Maloya village, EWS Colony-Maloya, Palsora, Dadumajra village and Kajheri under garbage collection scheme.

Waste processing

The House approved a proposal to select an agency for processing dry and mixed waste at the existing 200 TPD Dry Waste Processing Plant in Sector 25. It approved the request for proposal (RFP) for ‘design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of Wastewater Treatment System for Faidan Drain. A similar RFP for effluent-treatment plants at municipal dhobi ghats was also cleared. A proposal for rejuvenation of selected ponds through bioremediation technology/ultrafiltration system using tertiary-treated recycled water was also approved.

Milk booths

The agenda item for fresh allotment of 22 milk booth sites (11 each to Verka and Vita) was also approved. However, it was decided to allot such booths to Amul also as some councillors demanded the same.

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (Regulation, Control and Inspection of Meat, Fish, Poultry Shops and Commercial Food Establishments) Bye-laws, 2026, were also approved. The work to lay new water supply pipeline in Sector 40-A got the green signal as well.

CCTV policy gets nod

A proposal for having a policy to install CCTV cameras under Ward Development Fund was also approved. The condition capping expenditure at 20 per cent has been removed.

Some councillors also demanded cars for them.

Sector 52, 53 vending sites cancelled

The House decided to cancel vending zone sites in Sectors 52 and 53. The Mayor proposed to cancel the sites after he inspected the area and found there was no population in those areas.

The agenda to change the name of community centres to Jan Upyogi Kendra was deferred. It was decided to seek suggestions from the councillors and place the agenda item before the House again.

BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu demanded that a review petition be filed in the Supreme Court, seeking justice for street vendors displaced due to placing of what he claimed was factually incorrect information before the apex court.