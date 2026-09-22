Chandigarh MC House sees uproar over corruption allegations; AAP councillor Dhingra suspended

The General House meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation witnessed an uproar on Tuesday after BJP councillor Gurbax Rawat moved a censure motion against AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra for allegedly “tarnishing” the image of the House by levelling corruption allegations against councillors.

Rawat alleged that Dhingra, at a press conference, had levelled false allegations of money transactions and corruption in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in connection with getting agendas passed.

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She said there was no proof of such allegations and proposed a resolution condemning his statement. However, Dhingra said the allegations he had levelled at the press conference were correct.

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He said a pen drive containing all such proof had also been submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP) along with a detailed complaint, demanding immediate registration of FIRs.

AAP councillors also demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter.

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BJP and AAP councillors raised slogans against one another in the House. Mayor Saurabh Joshi said no councillor was allowed to level baseless allegations.

The Mayor also said Dhingra must apologise to the House and asked him to bring the evidence before it. He said he was ready to allow the pen drive to be played.

An audio recording was also played in which Dhingra allegedly mentioned five councillors at the press conference.

Joshi gave Dhingra one hour to divulge the names of the five councillors, failing which he said action would be taken against him as per law. Replying to the censure motion, Dhingra read out the complaint submitted to the DGP.

After that, the Mayor said that since Dhingra had failed to divulge the names of the five councillors, he was issuing him a warning under Section 62 of the Municipal Corporation Act.

However, BJP councillors demanded Dhingra’s suspension from the House. The Mayor then ordered voting on the issue.

Following the voting, the Mayor suspended Dhingra for the remaining proceedings of the House.

The House also passed the agenda for granting interim permission to issue a tender for displaying advertisements on public toilet blocks and connecting passages.

However, the House deferred the agenda for changing the name of community centres to Jan Upyogi Kendra. It was decided that suggestions would be sought from councillors and the matter would be placed before the House again.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2026. However, no increase has been made in the existing door-to-door garbage collection charges for residents.