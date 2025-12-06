DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC intensifies anti-encroachment drive in Sector 26, Manimajra; 29 issued challan

Chandigarh MC intensifies anti-encroachment drive in Sector 26, Manimajra; 29 issued challan

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation (MC) today conducted an anti-encroachment drive aimed at restoring public spaces and ensuring compliance with civic regulations.

The enforcement team carried out a focused drive in Sector 26, where a hotel owner was found to have illegally covered the designated parking area using an iron grill. The team promptly removed the unauthorised structure and issued a challan to the violator.

Simultaneously, the enforcement squad extended the drive to the Manimajra area, targeting long-abandoned and illegally parked vehicles causing obstruction. Several dumped cars and motorcycles were cleared to streamline movement and enhance public safety.

During the Sector 26 drive,  total of 15 challans were issued against various encroachments. In the Manimajra area, 14 challans were issued for violations related to dumped vehicles and unauthorized occupation of public space. In all, the Municipal Corporation issued 29 challans, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining cleanliness, order, and the rightful use of community areas.

