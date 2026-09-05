Chandigarh MC invites applications to run Raipur Kalan gaushala

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has set strict terms and conditions for running a gaushala at Raipur Kalan to ensure that cows are properly fed and care for, with all basic facilities and sufficient availability of veterinary doctors.

These terms and conditions have been incorporated in the Expression of Interest (EOI) invited from the charitable institutions for running the gaushala, which houses over 700 cows. The selected agency will care for and manage the cattle at the Raipur Kalan cowshed at its own expense and the Municipal Corporation will reimburse electricity and water charges only.

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The selected agency will be responsible for complete operation and maintenance of the gaushala. This will include providing fodder to the cattle, veterinary care, and cleanliness, sanitation, security, management of the cattle, and maintenance of the premises.

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The scope of services include overall management of the gaushala, management of impounded stray cattle, including their feeding and healthcare. Fine ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per day have been proposed for not feeding cows on time, non-availability of clean and fresh drinking water, not providing veterinary care and keeping inadequate staff. The selected agency shall arrange for fodder and medicine at its own expense. Feed should be of good quality and adhere to the dietary requirements of the cattle.

RK Garg, a social activist, said the Municipal Corporation must financially support NGOs for running gaushalas and frame uniform policy for such facilities. There are gaushalas which are not being given any financial help, while MC is giving aid to some facilities, he said, adding that due to this reason not many organisations are coming forward to run gaushalas.