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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC makes body cameras mandatory for enforcement staff

Chandigarh MC makes body cameras mandatory for enforcement staff

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:04 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MC
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) has made it mandatory for all enforcement personnel to wear body-worn cameras during field operations.

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An order issued by Dr Himanshu Gupta, Joint Commissioner-I, stated that the move was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and the safety of enforcement staff while carrying out anti-encroachment drives and other field duties.

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The order said that body-worn cameras already issued to sub-inspectors, drivers, labourers and other enforcement personnel must be used during all field enforcement activities.

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The civic body said the decision was taken to prevent disputes, ensure proper documentation of enforcement actions and avoid untoward incidents arising from confrontations with encroachers during official duties. The MC has witnessed several instances in the past where enforcement staff were allegedly attacked while removing encroachments, prompting the administration to strengthen safety measures.

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