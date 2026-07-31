Chandigarh MC may rope in Sector 17 traders’ body to run multi-level parking

In a major shift from the existing system, the Municipal Corporation is considering running paid parking sites, including the multi-level parking in Sector 17, through the respective Market Welfare Associations (MWAs).

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MC Joint Commissioner Inderjeet held a detailed discussion on the proposed participatory model for the operation and management of select paid parking sites with representatives of various MWAs. The meeting was attended by SDE (Parking), Superintendent Grade-I, junior engineers of the civic body’s parking branch, and the presidents of MWAs of Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 20.

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During the meeting, the Joint Commissioner outlined the MC proposal to involve MWAs in the management of designated paid parking sites with the objective of improving operations, ensuring better maintenance, enhancing public convenience and encouraging greater stakeholder participation in civic services.

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Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Sanjiv Chadha, who attended the meeting, said the proposal would be placed before the executive committees of the associations for detailed deliberations. The presidents of the MWAs concerned said after holding discussions with their respective committees, formal representations containing their views and suggestions would be submitted to the MC.

The Joint Commissioner said all representations received from the MWAs would be duly examined before taking any further decision regarding the proposed management model for the paid parking sites.

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Constructed at a cost of around Rs 48 crores, the city’s first multi-level parking in Sector 17 is not being utilised fully. Occupancy records show that 40% of the facility remains underutilised. Visitors instead park their vehicles along the adjoining roads and pavements. The parking is also not generating much revenue to the MC. Constructed on 4.78 acres 11 years ago, the four-level facility has the capacity to accommodate around 760 cars across three basement levels and 240 two-wheelers on the surface parking.