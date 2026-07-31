DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC may rope in Sector 17 traders’ body to run multi-level parking

Chandigarh MC may rope in Sector 17 traders’ body to run multi-level parking

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The multi-level parking at Sector 17 in Chandigarh. File
Advertisement

In a major shift from the existing system, the Municipal Corporation is considering running paid parking sites, including the multi-level parking in Sector 17, through the respective Market Welfare Associations (MWAs).

Advertisement

MC Joint Commissioner Inderjeet held a detailed discussion on the proposed participatory model for the operation and management of select paid parking sites with representatives of various MWAs. The meeting was attended by SDE (Parking), Superintendent Grade-I, junior engineers of the civic body’s parking branch, and the presidents of MWAs of Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 20.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Joint Commissioner outlined the MC proposal to involve MWAs in the management of designated paid parking sites with the objective of improving operations, ensuring better maintenance, enhancing public convenience and encouraging greater stakeholder participation in civic services.

Advertisement

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Sanjiv Chadha, who attended the meeting, said the proposal would be placed before the executive committees of the associations for detailed deliberations. The presidents of the MWAs concerned said after holding discussions with their respective committees, formal representations containing their views and suggestions would be submitted to the MC.

The Joint Commissioner said all representations received from the MWAs would be duly examined before taking any further decision regarding the proposed management model for the paid parking sites.

Advertisement

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 48 crores, the city’s first multi-level parking in Sector 17 is not being utilised fully. Occupancy records show that 40% of the facility remains underutilised. Visitors instead park their vehicles along the adjoining roads and pavements. The parking is also not generating much revenue to the MC. Constructed on 4.78 acres 11 years ago, the four-level facility has the capacity to accommodate around 760 cars across three basement levels and 240 two-wheelers on the surface parking.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts