Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 9

Nearly three years after the Municipal Corporation took over the waste processing plant from Jaypee Group, it will hold a special House meeting on May 13 to approve the setting up of a new plant. Subsequently, the civic body will float a tender for hiring of an agency to install new machinery and run the plant.

The move comes after the UT Administration accepted the recommendations of the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a consultant hired by the MC, to set up an integrated waste processing plant in Sector 25.

Following an inspection in August 2020, the IIT-Roorkee had observed all machines at the Sector 25 plant had already completed their lifespan. It had recommended setting up of a modern 500 tonne per day (TPD) plant for dry and wet waste treatment. The MC has incorporated new changes following technical committee's suggestion. It was suggested that pallets be also produced from refuse-derived fuel (RDF), which is processed from the municipal solid waste (MSW). Pallets are used in the toilet industry.

The NEERI in its report had recommended setting up of a wet waste processing plant with bio-methanation system under which compressed biogas (CBG) will be produced. For dry waste plant, it suggested RDF-to-cement technology.

The report says the wet garbage will be processed separately and independently to extract maximum organics. The organics will be fed into digesters to produce biogas and digestate (material remaining after the decomposition of a biodegradable feedstock under low oxygen conditions).

Digestate will be dewatered, dried and screened to produce compost. While 50% biogas will be utilised to heat the content of digesters as well as a thermal dryer, the remaining 50% will to be converted into compressed biogas (CBG).

Dry waste is to be processed separately and independently to recover recyclables as much as possible. Recyclables will be sold to vendors. The RDF will be disposed of in an environmentally safe and sustainable manner to nearby cement/waste-to-energy plants, added the report.

According to the corporation, of the total 550 metric tonne (MT) MSW generated per day in the city, 350 MT is wet and the remaining dry waste. The civic body claims to be processing 100% of the dry waste at an upgraded plant in Sector 25 since December 1 last year.

The dry waste processing capacity in the city is 200 MT per day, which is the total daily dry waste generation. The dry waste is converted into the RDF. Of the 350 MT wet garbage generated in the city every day, only 120 MT is being processed.

The existing processing plant was established in 2008 by Jai Parkash Associates Ltd on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for 30 years. The agency failed to process the entire waste, which led to a mountain of garbage at the waste dumping ground across the road in Dadu Majra. After much tussle with the firm following legal battles, the MC had taken possession of the plant in June 2020.

550 MT solid waste generated daily