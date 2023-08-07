Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 6

With challans not acting as a deterrent, the Municipal Commissioner is going to start “name and shame” campaign if the segregation of waste at source is not improved at the household level.

“Peripheral areas have better waste segregation than sectors. Challaning will not bring a revolution here. We will have to start the ‘name and shame’ move and put red badges outside houses found wanting in segregation of waste if it continues like this,” Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra told to the members of the Federation of Sectors’ Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) during an interaction event at Sector 36 today.

She was replying to the members’ queries about the dumping ground in Dadu Majra. “We are already doing 100 per cent dry waste processing. By December, processing of the entire wet garbage will also start. But, how will I process it if you continue to give me mixed garbage? Why should the residents of Dadu Majra suffer because of the negligence on the part of the rest of the city residents? If you think the city is dirty, it’s not only because of the MC. Citizens are as responsible as the government,” she said.

Pointing towards plastic bottles on conference table, the MC chief told the RWA members to stop using such bottles. “If you think there are plastic bags in the mandis, it is because residents do not carry their own bags,” she said.

On parking issue, she said there should be a hefty road tax for those having more than two cars. “People develop gardens inside houses and park vehicles on roads. The UT has the highest vehicle density in the country,” she added. “Our storm and drainage systems are getting damaged due to wrongly parked vehicles. Roadside berms are also broken. We need to take a step back regarding the rising number of vehicles,” said Mitra. Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman, FOSWAC, said cleaning in the sectors was not satisfactory and heaps of garbage and filth could be seen in every nook and corner. Mitra assured the members that the localised problems would be taken care of by the MC.

