Chandigarh MC offers to pay garbage charges in 4 instalments

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 1

A few days after Mani Majra residents gheraoed Mayor Sarbjit Kaur’s residence, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has offered residents to pay door-to-door garbage collection charges in four instalments.

Mani Majra residents were sent around one year’s pending user charges in a single bill. The civic body has been making regular payments to door-to-door garbage collectors since November 26 last year. However, the charges were not being collected through water bills from consumers since then.

The residents have now got a combined bill of the entire year along with arrears. The unexpected bill took them by surprise.

In protest against hefty bills, residents had laid siege to the Mani Majra residence of the Mayor. The Mayor, who later came out to meet the protesters, assured them of doing the needful. Even Congressmen, led by area councillor Darshana, had protested outside the Mayor’s residence.

Later, the corporation has proposed to give relaxation to the households of such areas to deposit the arrears in four equal instalments in the next four water bills. However, the MC House will take a final call on it.

Area councillor Darshana said: “Earlier, residents used to pay around Rs 50 to waste collectors. Now, the corporation has sent the water bill adding Rs 105 per kitchen per month garbage charges and Rs 210 for two kitchens in a house. The rates are too high.”

The civic body has also planned that garbage collection charges of commercial establishments will be collected through property tax annually.

It has been proposed as a majority of the commercial places do not have water connection. Waste charges are, otherwise, taken in water bills.

