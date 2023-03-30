Chandigarh MC offers up to 20% rebate on property tax till May 31

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 29

Consumers in the city who pay their property tax for financial year 2023-24 between April 1 and May 31 will be eligible for a rebate of up to 20%.

Residential taxpayers will get 20% rebate, while commercial property taxpayers will get 10% concession during the period. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest on tax dues without any rebate, will be levied.

The municipal corporation has netted nearly Rs 70 crore as the property tax in the ongoing financial year. The MC expects much more collection in the coming fiscal with new taxpayers being added to the list.

There are around 1.30 lakh taxpayers and the MC has started mailing bills to their addresses or email IDs. The bills will also be sent to commercial properties in villages and house owners in various colonies. They have been brought under the tax ambit for the first time from the current fiscal. The houses with an area of 500 sq ft or above have to pay the levy.

Besides, the corporation is for the first time going to send bills to around 5,500 new residential and commercial properties that are liable to pay the levy.

Around 4,400 applicants were traced by analysing data through which it was found they were using the water connection, but had never paid the property tax. The corporation also studied data of property owners provided by the Estate Office, which revealed there were around 400 residential and 450 commercial property owners who had not been paying the levy. The MC had received the details of 36,000 property owners from the UT Estate Office.

The civic body is soon going to find more new taxpayers as Chandigarh Smart City Limited is evaluating data of around 2.15 lakh households that have electricity connections but are not on the property taxpayers’ list.