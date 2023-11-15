Chandigarh MC officials facing graft case reinstated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Two MC officials, who were suspended after they were arrested by the CBI in a case of corruption in August, have been reinstated.

Questions are being raised over the development as serious allegations were levelled against both officials. The issue had also rocked the MC House meeting in which councillors also demanded a probe into the role of senior officials.

The duo was arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The suspects, Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar and Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan, were suspended two days after their arrested in August.

Sources said the suspects allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for getting him reinstated as sanitary officer on contract.

