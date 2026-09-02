Chandigarh MC orders probe into sewer work

Chandigarh MC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora has ordered verification of the sewer pipeline work carried out under the AMRUT project in the Industrial Area, Phase I.

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In an order issued on August 28 to the Superintending Engineer, Arora said reports had brought to his notice that excess payment had been made in connection with the work.

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"In view of the seriousness of the matter, it is directed to personally examine the case at your level and ensure a detailed verification…" the order said.

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Arora has also directed the Superintending Engineer to verify whether any work has been executed beyond the approved scope without obtaining the requisite approval or technical sanction.

Meanwhile, area councillor Bimla Dubey wrote to the Mayor, demanding a Vigilance or CBI probe into the matter.

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She said it should be investigated whether it was an isolated case or part of a larger pattern in other works executed by the officials concerned or contractors.