Chandigarh MC orders regular inspections to hasten development works

In a bid to ensure timely completion and quality of development works, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued directions to officers of its Engineering Department, including the constitution of joint inspection teams for regular field monitoring.

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Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora, in directions issued to Engineering Department staff, said the teams constituted for field monitoring would undertake regular joint inspections of their allotted areas.

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The inspections would cover ongoing works, quality and progress, deficiencies, encroachments, sanitation and public health infrastructure and other municipal assets.

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A brief inspection report would have to be submitted after each inspection, clearly mentioning the location, deficiency noticed, officer or agency responsible, corrective action required and target date.

The following directions have been issued for immediate compliance and time-bound action:

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Work display boards will be installed at sites of all applicable works, clearly mentioning details such as the agency, cost, dates and completion schedule. The status of all works will be updated at least once a week and reviewed by the officer concerned. Officers will conduct surprise inspections of vendors and contractors at least once a week. The inspections will cover quality, manpower, deployment of machinery, progress, compliance with contractual conditions and deficiencies at the site.

The status of all procurement cases processed through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) will be reviewed and updated. Compliance with the General Financial Rules and other applicable procurement rules will be ensured.

All encroachments on roads, road berms, footpaths and other municipal land will be identified and documented. Field officers will coordinate with the enforcement and other branches for their removal and submit an action-taken report.

Field inspections will also be carried out to identify hanging, unsafe or improperly supported overhead cables in public areas. The agencies and utilities concerned will be asked to take corrective action on priority wherever public safety is at risk.