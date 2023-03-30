Chandigarh MC organises 'swachh kanjak'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The municipal corporation today organised a zero waste “swachh kanjak” programme on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami at Community Centre, Sundar Nagar, Mauli Jagran.

Mayor Anup Gupta, local councillor Bimla Devi and other councillors performed “kanjak pooja”, during which 108 girls were honoured as little champions of cleanliness. More than 600 girls were served the traditional food on the occasion.

It was a completely zero waste event. The food was served on paper plates procured from a self-help group of women.