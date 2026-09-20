Chandigarh MC plans auction of all 21 parking sites in Sec 17; reserve price Rs 3 crore

The Municipal Corporation is considering auctioning all paid parking sites, including the multi-level parking, in Sector 17 to a contractor.

The tender document for the selection of a contractor for the operation and management of the parking sites will be placed before the MC House for approval.

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There are 21 paid parking sites in Sector 17. However, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had informed the MC that the Building Committee of the High Court had requested that the entire parking area in front of the High Court Extension Building be reserved for its employees.

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The committee was also apprised of similar parking issues faced by High Court employees housed in the Old Canadian Embassy Building and High Court Extension-III in Sector 17.

The committee recommended that parking site No. 17/20, Sector 17-G, in front of the local bus stand, High Court Extension/Arbitration Centre and Old District Courts Complex, be excluded from the tender for paid parking sites until a final decision is taken on the matter.

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The reserve price for the auction has been fixed at Rs 3 crore. The MC currently earns Rs 2.42 crore annually from 18 paid parking sites being managed by it.

The contractor will have to install smart parking features at sites having a capacity of more than 50 four-wheelers within 30 days of being handed over possession. Revised parking rates, wherever applicable, will come into effect only after inspection by an MC-constituted committee and issuance of a satisfactory compliance report.

The parking sites are being offered on an “as is where is” basis. Prospective licensees will have to inspect the sites and satisfy themselves about their existing condition before submitting their bids.

Until the installation and commissioning of the smart parking features, the existing parking rates will continue to apply. Meanwhile, Cyril Hansraj, the owner of a showroom in Sector 17, has written to the Municipal Commissioner, seeking removal of alleged unauthorised encroachments on MC land in front of SCOs 54, 55 and 56 in Sector 17-A.

He also alleged that MC land behind SCOs 48, 49, 50 and 51 was being illegally used for parking. He said the area was designated as a no-parking/public space.