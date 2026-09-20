DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC plans auction of all 21 parking sites in Sec 17; reserve price Rs 3 crore

Chandigarh MC plans auction of all 21 parking sites in Sec 17; reserve price Rs 3 crore

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A parking lot at Sector 17, Chandigarh. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation is considering auctioning all paid parking sites, including the multi-level parking, in Sector 17 to a contractor.

The tender document for the selection of a contractor for the operation and management of the parking sites will be placed before the MC House for approval.

Advertisement

There are 21 paid parking sites in Sector 17. However, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had informed the MC that the Building Committee of the High Court had requested that the entire parking area in front of the High Court Extension Building be reserved for its employees.

Advertisement

The committee was also apprised of similar parking issues faced by High Court employees housed in the Old Canadian Embassy Building and High Court Extension-III in Sector 17.

The committee recommended that parking site No. 17/20, Sector 17-G, in front of the local bus stand, High Court Extension/Arbitration Centre and Old District Courts Complex, be excluded from the tender for paid parking sites until a final decision is taken on the matter.

Advertisement

The reserve price for the auction has been fixed at Rs 3 crore. The MC currently earns Rs 2.42 crore annually from 18 paid parking sites being managed by it.

The contractor will have to install smart parking features at sites having a capacity of more than 50 four-wheelers within 30 days of being handed over possession. Revised parking rates, wherever applicable, will come into effect only after inspection by an MC-constituted committee and issuance of a satisfactory compliance report.

The parking sites are being offered on an “as is where is” basis. Prospective licensees will have to inspect the sites and satisfy themselves about their existing condition before submitting their bids.

Until the installation and commissioning of the smart parking features, the existing parking rates will continue to apply. Meanwhile, Cyril Hansraj, the owner of a showroom in Sector 17, has written to the Municipal Commissioner, seeking removal of alleged unauthorised encroachments on MC land in front of SCOs 54, 55 and 56 in Sector 17-A.

He also alleged that MC land behind SCOs 48, 49, 50 and 51 was being illegally used for parking. He said the area was designated as a no-parking/public space.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts