Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

The city may have its first rescue centre for all types of animals, including cows, dogs, kittens, birds or even snakes, in distress. The animals, including strays, will also get treatment at the centre.

The local Municipal Corporation has vacant pieces of land in various areas and hopes to run the facility from there.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the proposal was made by the Chandigarh Residents Associations’ Welfare Federation (CRAWFED).

“We will table this in the MC General House meeting. We have a vacant piece of land, and if CRAWFED wishes to run this facility, it can. Or we can run it in collaboration with them,” said the MC chief.

At present, there is no proper government helpline number or facility to help animals in distress. Often stray dogs or cattle are seen in trouble on roads. Some NGOs have been pitching in, but very few people know about these. On the other hand, the work on civic body’s animal birth-control (ABC) centre-cum-cattle pound in Raipur Kalan is already moving at a snail’s pace. Due to the inordinate delay, other cattle pounds are overcrowded, with some accommodating animals double their capacity. The corporation this year sought Rs 4.40 crore for giving finishing touches to the ongoing construction work on the cattle pound. Before this, an estimate of Rs 2.33 crore was prepared for the building and boundary wall of a gaushala and cattle pound. Different tenders in bits and pieces were floated.

The foundation stone for the cattle pound was laid way back in October 2019 and was to be completed within a year, but the project has skipped several deadlines.

