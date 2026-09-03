Chandigarh MC plans Rs 54-crore projects to tackle air pollution

The city Municipal Corporation has started preparing projects worth Rs 54 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NACP).

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The projects will include the upgrade of the cremation ground in Sector 25.

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These will be submitted to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, which will further submit the projects to the Ministry of Environment for the release of funds.

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Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said he had directed departments concerned to prepare the projects as soon as possible.

He said the upgrade of the cremation ground would be included under the projects.

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According to sources, the projects would cover paving of unpaved road shoulders, repair of damaged berms and footpaths, mechanised sweeping of major roads, sprinkling of tertiary-treated water, and development of green buffers.

The major locations that have been proposed for the projects are Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Himalaya Marg, Jan Marg, Vikas Marg, Industrial Area roads, corridors in Manimajra and Transport Nagar.

The projects will include 10–15 Miyawaki forests, high-density plantation on vacant MC land, green buffers around Dadumajra, Industrial Area, Transport Nagar, major traffic corridors and parking areas. Besides, 10 to 15 most congested roundabouts will also be included.

The projects will include conversion to PNG,CNG or electric cremation, where feasible, improvement of combustion efficiency, installation of secondary combustion systems, air pollution control devices, proper stack/chimney improvement and continuous emission monitoring.

The projects will also include the procurement of dust-suppression equipment.