Chandigarh MC plans Rs 800-cr overhaul of ageing sewer network in city

Recurring cracks and collapses in the ageing brick-based sewer network have emerged as a major challenge for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which has proposed a Rs 800-crore project to replace the system.

According to a technical concept plan prepared by the MC, 41 incidents of cracks in the sewer network were reported at various locations between 2023 and 2025. The civic body spent over Rs 1.97 crore on repairing cracks and collapses during the period.

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The MC has prepared the concept note under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) programme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The UCF is a new Centrally sponsored scheme aimed at financially supporting transformative and bankable urban projects through a competitive challenge-mode process. The proposal will be placed before the MC General House. The ministry is proposed to provide 25 per cent of the project cost under the scheme.

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According to the concept plan, the project will cover about 80 km of ageing trunk sewer lines at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. The work is expected to take five years to complete. Of the estimated project cost, Rs 202 crore, or 25 per cent, would be provided as Central assistance under the UCF programme. Another Rs 202 crore would be contributed by the Chandigarh Administration, while the remaining Rs 404 crore would be raised through the hybrid annuity model (HAM). The loan component is proposed to be repaid over 20 years.

The MC has a total sewer network of 1,263 km, comprising 821 km of lateral sewers, 362 km of collector sewers and 80 km of trunk or brick-based sewer lines.

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The concept plan states that the ageing trunk sewer network was laid between 1950 and 1980. Over the years, the system has suffered from reduced carrying capacity, siltation, cracks, seepage and root intrusion.

The MC has also cited frequent choking, a high maintenance burden and problems during the rainy season as major concerns. Leakage and seepage from the ageing network also pose a risk of groundwater contamination.

According to the concept note, the 41 incidents reported between 2023 and 2025 resulted in structural failures, pipe collapses, deterioration and joint distress. In some cases, road cave-ins were reported during the rainy season.

The MC has proposed replacing the existing system using trenchless technology, which would minimise the need for extensive excavation of roads and other public spaces.

The concept plan notes that the sewerage system was originally designed for a much smaller population. With the city’s population increasing manifold over the decades, the capacity of several sewer lines has not been upgraded proportionately.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the old sewerage system was in need of replacement and upgrade.

Once the agenda is placed before the House, a decision will be taken after considering all aspects of the project, he said.