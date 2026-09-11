Chandigarh MC poll: Election Commission announces ward reservation

The State Election Commission on Friday announced the reservation of wards for the upcoming Municipal Corporation election, scheduled to be held towards the end of the year.

The wards were reserved through a draw held at the UT Guest House by the State Election Commission in the presence of representatives of political parties.

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Wards 1, 3, 4, 9, 15, 29 and 32 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates based on the maximum percentage of the SC population in individual wards, as recorded in the 2011 Census. Of these seven wards, three — 3, 29 and 32 — have been reserved for SC women.

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Following the rotation policy, the seven wards reserved for SC candidates during the 2021 MC elections were excluded from this year’s draw. In 2021, wards 7, 16, 19, 24, 26, 28 and 31 were reserved for the SC category.

Apart from these, 12 wards have been reserved for women candidates. Of these, nine — 2, 8, 11, 13, 17, 21, 25, 26 and 30 — have been reserved for women from the general category, while wards 3, 29 and 32 have been reserved for SC women.

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The wards reserved for women in the 2021 elections were kept out of this year’s draw in accordance with the rotation policy.

The reservation is likely to force several sitting councillors to look for other wards to contest the upcoming election.