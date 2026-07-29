Chandigarh MC poll to be held in 35 wards; 12 reserved for women

The next election of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, will be held in 35 wards as the Administration has issued a notification in this regard.

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The Administration has not increased the number of wards for the election, which is likely to be held by the end of the year. The notification issued for fixing the wards and reserving them for women and Scheduled Caste categories will be placed in the next meeting of the General House of the Municipal Corporation to be held on July 31.

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As per the notification, the number of wards will remain 35. Besides 12 wards have been reserved for women. Of these, three seats have been reserved for women belonging to Schedule Castes. A total of seven seats have been reserved for SC candidates.

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The Administrator issued the notification using the powers conferred under different sections of the Punjab Municipal Corporation (Chandigarh Extension) Act, 1994. A draw determining the reserved seats is likely be held in October by the State Election Commission

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation is also holding a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee on July 29. Several agenda items for various development projects will be taken up in the meeting.

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Some of the agenda items include a proposal for providing gymnastics equipment and children’s play equipment in various parks of Sectors 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 and for installing an online continuous emission monitoring system and online continuous effluent monitoring system at the dumping ground, Dadumajra, Chandigarh.

Other proposals include redevelopment of a basketball and volleyball courts in parks of Ward No. 23, Chandigarh, strengthening of existing sewerage for the smooth disposal of sewage at Khudda Lahora village and proposal for the work of providing and fixing paver blocks in the rear area of small flats of the EWS Colony, Sector 56, Chandigarh.