Chandigarh MC poses 'Swachh Technology Challenge'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today launched ‘Swachh Technology Challenge’, inviting entries with innovative solutions from individuals, startups, NGOs and government as well as private organisations.

The entries will be received via QR code given in Google Form till November 30. The top three solutions from across the City Beautiful will be rewarded Rs 1,00,000, Rs 51,000 and Rs 21,000 in the order,” she said.

Mitra said the exercise aimed at receiving ideas to improve waste management in the city by using innovative technology under four categories — social inclusion, zero dump, plastic waste management and transparency.

