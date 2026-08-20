Chandigarh MC proposes Rs 5 lakh fine for sale, storage, processing of beef

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the sale, storage and processing of prohibited cow flesh, or beef, under the applicable law. Besides the fine, criminal prosecution will also be initiated against violators.

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The MC General House on Thursday approved draft bylaws to regulate the sale of meat, fish and poultry in Chandigarh. Before finalising the bylaws, the MC will invite public objections and suggestions.

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The agenda placed before the House states that the revision is necessary because the existing bylaws are outdated and need to be synchronised with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSAI).

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The revised bylaws also seek to extend regulatory oversight to commercial food establishments, including hotels, restaurants, eating houses and cloud kitchens, that handle fresh raw meat.

Under the proposed bylaws, an annual NOC from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) will be required, while the central FSSAI licence will remain operative locally only with an annual No Objection Certificate from the MCC.

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi stated that Chandigarh would set a precedent by completely banning beef. No individual would be permitted to sell, slaughter or possess beef. He added that a police case would be registered against any violator. Along with the proposed Rs 5 lakh fine, permanent sealing of the premises has also been proposed.

Public suggestions and objections regarding the bylaws will be invited for a period of 15 days before they are implemented.

The slaughter of sheep, goats and pigs will be mandatory at the modern MCC slaughterhouse in Industrial Area Phase I. Anyone who contravenes any provision of these bylaws will be liable to pay a fine. Fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000 have been proposed for various violations.

A fine of Rs 5,000 has been proposed for operating a meat shop or commercial food establishment without a valid annual Municipal Corporation Chandigarh NOC.

As per the new bylaws, shopkeepers will not be permitted to slaughter goats, sheep or pigs on their premises. Fresh meat will have to be procured from the municipal slaughterhouse in Industrial Area Phase I or from another MC-authorised slaughterhouse.

Authorised officers will be empowered to inspect meat shops, restaurant kitchens, hotel cold rooms and receiving areas without prior notice during working hours.

The proposed bylaws also prescribe requirements for maintaining registers, as well as structural specifications for meat shops and commercial food establishments.