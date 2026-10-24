Chandigarh MC proposes to spend Rs 1.32 crore on Rose Fest

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has prepared a budget proposal of over Rs 1.32 crore for the 55th Rose Festival to be held in March 2027.

The agenda in this regard will be placed for approval before the General House during its meeting on October 28. According to the agenda, the MC had invited Expression of Interest from reputed agencies, companies, individuals, proprietors, etc, for sponsorship to carry out activities at the three-day event. However, no one offered sponsorship.

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Following this, the MC will have to bear the cost of the event, which is estimated at over Rs 1.32 crore.

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Various competitions will be organised during the three-day event, including flower and Rangoli competition, Rose Prince and Rose Princess, painting, folk dance, photography and quiz. Besides, there will be a competition for the best neighbourhood parks maintained by Residents Welfare Association and Group Housing Society.

As per the proposal, expenditure will be incurred on holding cultural evenings, providing waterproof tentage and furniture for various events, making decorative and light arrangements, procuring CCTV cameras, branding of the Rose Festival, prizes, gifts and mementoes, etc.

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MC Manimajra sub-office at fire safety risk

The MC sub-office at Manimajra is functioning without a firefighting system.

The building houses various essential wings of the civic body, including Public Health, Road, Horticulture, MOH and Sampark Centre, and is visited daily by a large number of officials, employees and members of the public. The absence of a firefighting system in the building poses a significant safety risk to human life, government records, equipment and other public assets.

The information was revealed in the agenda for the MC General House meeting scheduled for October 28, at which the civic body has sought approval for the installation of a firefighting system at the sub-office at Manimajra, Sector 13, at an estimated cost of Rs 62.80 lakh.

According to the agenda, a firefighting system is essential to ensure fire safety and compliance with statutory requirements. The MC electrical wing is processing an HT electricity connection for the building. However, the Fire NOC is mandatory for securing the HT connection. In the absence of a firefighting system, the Fire NOC cannot be obtained.

The agenda further stated that the work is of an urgent nature and cannot be deferred further, as it is directly related to public safety, protection of government property and the uninterrupted functioning of the MC offices operating from the building. The work is expected to take nearly three months to complete.