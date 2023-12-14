Chandigarh MC puts up murals, glow signages on public toilet blocks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The city Municipal Corporation has started putting up murals and glow signages at public convenience blocks under its Clean Toilets Campaign.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The murals beautifully capture the essence of Chandigarh’s rich heritage and architecture. Each artwork reflects the vibrant landmarks and spirit of the city, creating a visual narrative that resonates with residents and visitors alike.”

She added that with the recent addition of glow signages, they aimed at boosting visibility of the blocks.