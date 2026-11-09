Chandigarh MC races to complete development works ahead of Model Code of Conduct

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, has stepped up efforts to expedite approved development works across the city ahead of the forthcoming Model Code of Conduct, with a clear focus on ensuring that no eligible project remains pending for want of administrative or procedural action.

Taking serious note of several approved works that are yet to commence on the ground, MC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora has issued strict directions to all concerned Superintending Engineers of the Public Health, Buildings and Roads, and Horticulture and Environment wings to speed up the process and ensure the immediate commencement of eligible works.

The Chief Engineer has directed the concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers to identify and review all approved works pending commencement and complete the outstanding formalities, including tendering, allotment, issuance of work orders and site handover, on priority.

The officers have also been instructed to ensure that work actually begins at the respective sites without further delay, while strictly adhering to the prescribed rules and codal formalities.

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To strengthen monitoring and ensure accountability, all concerned officers have been asked to submit a detailed, work-wise status report within 48 hours.

The report must clearly mention the date of approval, date of allotment and issuance of the work order, present status, reasons for non-commencement and a definite timeline for starting each work.

Emphasising personal responsibility, the Chief Engineer has directed the Superintending Engineers to personally monitor the progress and ensure that no approved work remains un-started due to avoidable administrative or procedural delays attributable to the concerned officers.

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He has also issued a stern warning that any further delay or failure to commence eligible works within the stipulated timeline, without valid and justifiable reasons, will be viewed seriously and may invite disciplinary action against the officers and officials responsible.

The directions are aimed at ensuring the timely execution of approved civic infrastructure and development projects, improving the delivery of civic services and preventing unnecessary delays in public works ahead of the forthcoming Model Code of Conduct.

The officers have been asked to submit compliance reports within 48 hours, followed by confirmation of the actual commencement of works at the respective sites.