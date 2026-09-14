Chandigarh MC removes 87 illegal vendors

Continuing its drive against illegal vending and encroachments, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a special enforcement drive at several locations across the city this morning. The drive began at 8 am and covered Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, area near PGI entrance, Bird Park, Sectors 15, 41, 27 and 18, the Sector 22 Mobile Market and the area near the Kiran cinema.

During the operation, 87 illegal vendors were removed, while 93 challans were issued to violators for flouting the prescribed norms.

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