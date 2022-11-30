Chandigarh MC road workers stage dharna, seek regular jobs

Chandigarh, November 29
On a call of the Roads Workers’ Union, road employees of the Municipal Corporation staged a protest in front of the civic body office here today. A large number of employees, including women workers, took part in the protest.
The demands of the protesters include a policy to ensure immediate regularisation of all daily and temporary workers of every category on the lines of Punjab, pay salary equal to regular staff till regularisation, ensure deduction of EPF, GPF, ESI of all employees, timely payment of pension, gratuity and other liabilities to retired employees, implementation of revised pay scale to daily wagers and work-charge employees, payment of arrears of 2019 and salary of 2021 to some of the employees, salary on time i.e. before 7th of each month, revised salary and dearness allowance to employees regularised after 2016 among others.
