Chandigarh MC SDO 'assaults' Xen, suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

MC’s Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDO) Arjun Puri was today placed under suspension after he allegedly assaulted his senior, Executive Engineer Anurag Bishnoi, inside the latter’s office.

The action was taken after Bishnoi complained to MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and later to the local police. They also said to have been taken for a medical examination to the GMSH-16 after the complaint.

Mitra said: “Assaulting a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended.” According to information, the incident happened when the SDO went to the Xen’s room for some official work and the two had a heated argument. Soon, things turned violent amid hurling of abuses.

After hearing the commotion, other staff members rushed inside the room. Puri left the office thereafter. Bishnoi, whose shirt was torn, later went to the Commissioner’s office and lodged a complaint.