Chandigarh MC SDO 'assaults' Xen, suspended

Chandigarh, August 29
MC’s Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDO) Arjun Puri was today placed under suspension after he allegedly assaulted his senior, Executive Engineer Anurag Bishnoi, inside the latter’s office.
The action was taken after Bishnoi complained to MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and later to the local police. They also said to have been taken for a medical examination to the GMSH-16 after the complaint.
Mitra said: “Assaulting a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended.” According to information, the incident happened when the SDO went to the Xen’s room for some official work and the two had a heated argument. Soon, things turned violent amid hurling of abuses.
After hearing the commotion, other staff members rushed inside the room. Puri left the office thereafter. Bishnoi, whose shirt was torn, later went to the Commissioner’s office and lodged a complaint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...