Chandigarh MC seals 4 properties over unpaid tax

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Acting tough on property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation on Friday sealed four commercial properties in Sector 17, Sector 26, Industrial area and Hallo Majra.

On Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra’s directive, a team of property tax wing took action against property owners who had not cleared Rs 1552,221 in taxes.

Shop number 107-108, Sector 17-B owed Rs 229,634 in property tax, SCO No. 45 in Sector 26 owed Rs 307,051, Plot No. 28/5 in Industrial area Phase II owed Rs 774,306 and Plot No 1842 in Hallo Majra had pending dues of Rs 241,230. These properties had not paid the tax for a long time.

The property tax branch had given multiple chances to these defaulters to pay the tax. The MC warned all the defaulters to pay pending property tax within stipulated time frame to avoid further action.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.