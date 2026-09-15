Chandigarh MC seeks Rs 50 cr more in grant, eyes Rs 1,500 cr in next financial year

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has urged the Chandigarh Administration for an additional Rs 50 crore in grant-in-aid (GIA) for the current financial year. After posting its strongest fiscal performance in six years in 2025-26, the civic body has demanded a revised GIA of Rs 900 crore against the Rs 850 crore earmarked by the administration for 2026-27.

The MC has projected a record grant demand of Rs 1,500 crore for the next financial year. The demands and the mid-year financial position of the civic body were presented by Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar and Joint Commissioner-I Himanshu Gupta before the UT Administration recently.

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Learning hard lessons from the previous financial crisis, the MC has kept a tight lid on expenditure this year. Against total receipts of Rs 787 crore in the first five months of 2026-27, the MC has spent Rs 444.65 crore.

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Five-month financial position

Of the Rs 787 crore received by the MC between April 1 and August 31, Rs 600 crore came as grant-in-aid from the Chandigarh Administration and Rs 187 crore from own receipts. On the expenditure side, Rs 55.29 crore was spent on capital works and Rs 389.36 crore on revenue head, taking total expenditure to Rs 444.65 crore.

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With Rs 250 crore of the earmarked GIA still to be released for the remaining seven months of the year, the civic body’s financial position is stronger than in previous years.

The demand for additional Rs 50 crore GIA is, however, a significant scaling down from the original budget estimate of Rs 1,248.03 crore that the MC had projected as its GIA requirement for 2026-27.

The Finance Department, Chandigarh Administration, had asked the MC to submit tentative revised estimates for 2026-27 and budget estimates for 2027-28 by August 24.

The turnaround

The fresh demands come on the heels of a fiscal turnaround in 2025-26, when the MC posted the highest figures across every major financial parameter in six years. A record GIA of Rs 775 crore from the Administration to rescue the cash-strapped civic body drove its own receipts to Rs 390.13 crore, total receipts to Rs 1,165.13 crore and total expenditure to Rs 1,134.16 crore, all six-year highs. Crucially, the MC made no fresh borrowing in 2025-26 and closed the year with a surplus of Rs 32.21 crore — nearly 26 times the opening balance of Rs 1.24 crore.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said, “There will be no dearth of funds for public works. I am glad the civic body has shown fiscal discipline by keeping expenditure under tight control, building on the gains of 2025-26.”