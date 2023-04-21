Chandigarh MC serves notice on outsource company

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Taking note of the non-disbursal of salary on time as well as violation of clauses of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the local Municipal Corporation has served a notice on an outsourcing agency, Radha Krishan Co-op Labour and Construction Society Limited, for the termination of services as well as blacklisting.

The agency has been directed to submit its reply within seven days or else further proceedings shall be initiated ex-parte.

According to the corporation, it awarded the contract to the agency for the supply of manpower through Government e Marketplace from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2025, (initially the contract is for one year and can be extended on a yearly basis up to a maximum period of three years, subject to satisfactory services).

According to norms, wages in full shall be disbursed through cheque or bank account on or before the seventh of each month.

The contractor did not disbursed the salary for January, February and March to the accounts of the outsourced employees by the seventh of each month, which is directly in breach of the norms of the contract. Two show-cause notices had been served on the firm.