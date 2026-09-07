Chandigarh MC set to make 45,870 streetlights smart with 10-year modernisation plan

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) to modernise the city's streetlighting system, with plans to replace existing LED luminaires, revive centralised smart monitoring and strengthen ageing electrical infrastructure under a 10-year concession.

The move follows a decision taken by the MC General House in May 2026 to replace the existing lights with high-efficiency models and introduce better, centralised control of the city's street lighting network.

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The RFP says that the MC requires a single, accountable private-sector partner to take over the entire public streetlighting system for the defined period — carrying out complete LED-to-LED replacement with current-generation technology, restoring Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and providing professional operation and maintenance.

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Under the proposal, new CCMS feeder panels would be deployed across all light points with timer-based operation of streetlights. Individual Light Controllers (ILC) would be installed on high-wattage fixtures on main roads to allow individual monitoring and control, fully integrated with MCC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The system is intended to ensure that streetlights operate only during required hours. The selected bidder would be required to establish ward-wise maintenance teams, provide 24/7 CCMS monitoring and operate a citizen complaint management system.

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Infrastructure to be strengthened

The project also includes strengthening of existing streetlighting infrastructure, including poles, overhead and underground cables, earthing systems, junction boxes and associated civil/electrical works.

The whole project has been divided into three components: supply, installation, and operation and maintenance.

Under the first component, the agency would undertake complete replacement and commissioning of smart LED luminaires across different wattage categories, along with CCMS panels, ILC nodes and related digital infrastructure.

The second component would address strengthening of poles, cables, earthing, junction boxes and associated infrastructure.

The third component involves operations and maintenance for the entire 10-year concession period. The selected company will be responsible for manpower, spares, vehicles, CCMS operations, complaint management and minor infrastructure-related works.

45,871 LED points installed under EESL project

MCC is responsible for public street lighting across Chandigarh, covering 114 sq km and 35 wards.

In 2018-19, the MC partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) — ‘Prakash Path’ — to install energy-efficient LED street lighting infrastructure across the city.

Under the programme, approximately 45,871 LED light points and 681 CCMS panels were installed, supported by a multi-year operation and maintenance contract.

With the expiry of the EESL O&M contract, the Corporation is now independently managing the streetlighting infrastructure. The current situation necessitates comprehensive modernisation — not a routine maintenance handover.

Most CCMS panels non-functional

The RFP said that existing luminaires, now more than eight years old, operate at significantly lower luminous efficacy than current-generation LED technology. Illumination levels on many roads have fallen below the prescribed IS/NLC standards.

The civic body has also noted that the vast majority of the 681 CCMS panels installed by EESL are now non-operational. Timers and clocks are also largely inoperative across multiple wards, causing street lights to operate outside scheduled hours and resulting in avoidable energy consumption.

The RFP further identifies ageing poles, cable joints, junction boxes and earthing systems as areas requiring assessment and selective strengthening.