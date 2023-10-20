Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 19

The Municipal Corporation is going to start the recovery of dues from street vendors who have failed to pay their vending fee for a long time. It has issued a public notice in this regard. The last date for paying dues is December 31.

The vendors have been asked to clear their fee dues, otherwise the MC will have to start recovery proceedings, which entails even confiscating their personal properties.

The MC said first, they would cancel the vending sites allotted to the defaulters and then go on to recovering the dues along with interest. There are about 2,410 registered street vendors who have not paid the vending fee since their registration in April 2018.

The MC was earlier caught in a fix as it found that as per bylaws, each vendor has to be given a personal hearing before cancelling his or her licence. Now, the Town Vending Committee (TVC) has solved this problem. At its last meeting, the committee approved that giving the names of all defaulting vendors in a public notice will suffice and the MC need not give a personal hearing to each one of them.

Meanwhile, some vendors have complained that they did not get viable vending sites while the others have various reasons for payment default. The MC said efforts were made to make the vendors aware of their pending fee by publishing public notices from time to time, but to no avail.

According to the MC, of a total of 10,920 registered street vendors in the city, 7,424 are not paying vending fee regularly, while 2,410 have never paid at all. Among all states/UTs, Chandigarh has the lowest percentage (21.45) of registered street vendors, who are operating under vending IDs after being registered. There are a large number of illegal vendors running business in the city.

Many vending sites allocated by the MC are still lying vacant with 2,512 registered vendors refusing to accept these. The corporation is in the process of finishing the work of establishing five “Model Vending Zones” at three UT villages to accommodate these vendors.