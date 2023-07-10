 Chandigarh MC sets up18 quick response teams : The Tribune India

Releases emergency control room Nos. | Commissioner reviews situation

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officers inspect a road cave-in site in Chandigarh on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra today reviewed the situation in the city as unprecedented rainfall battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Even as residents complained of getting little response from its Sector 15 flood control room number, the MC today said it had set up 24x7 emergency control rooms at three locations in the city — Sector 15, Mani Majra and Sector 17 ICCC.

Issues advisory for residents

  • Don’t park vehicles under heavy trees; stay away from aged trees
  • Avoid travelling/pedestrian movement on roads bordered by trees
  • Don’t touch electrical/street light poles to avoid any electrocution

The control room numbers are 2540200 and 8146985714; 2738082 and 9056344434; and 2787200 and 8194977201.

Officers visited the control rooms and also pushed the fire and rescue services into action. The MC has formed 18 quick response teams (QRTs) to address the issues of waterlogging, fallen trees, disruption of drinking water supply, electrocution, and other emergencies. Mitra visited the affected areas along with other officials to take stock of the situation and the progress made by the on-field staff in restoring normalcy. During her visit to Khudda Lahora and Daddu Majra, she listened to citizens’ problems and assured them of the corporation’s support and timely assistance.

Waterlogging was seen in many Khuda Lahora spots and machinery was deployed. In Daddu Majra, suction tankers were deployed to prevent leachate from flowing onto the roads. The MC also assessed the damage caused to the city’s infrastructure due to the heavy rainfall. Several roads have caved in, pipelines have burst and sewer systems collapsed.

Mayor Anup Gupta shared his personal number on Twitter for reaching out to him for help. “It was a record rain, but water got cleared in two hours. We are on roads,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, severe waterlogging was witnessed across the city as incessant rain continued throughout the day. Waterlogged roads caused traffic jams.

