Chandigarh MC spends over Rs 101 crore on Dadumajra waste removal in 5 years

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has spent over Rs 101 crore on the removal of mountains of garbage from the dumping ground at Dadumajra over the last five years.

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The civic body placed this information before the general house meeting, scheduled to be held on Monday.

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MC officials said that during the general house meeting held on April 30, information regarding the expenditure incurred on the bioremediation of legacy waste was sought.

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As per the information provided, the MC paid over Rs 33.98 crore to M/S SMB Limited, over Rs 64 crore to M/S Aakanksha Enterprises, and over Rs 2.11 crore to M/S Braithwaite Bum & Jessop Construction Limited.

The MC also paid over Rs 1.44 crore to M/S Hindustan Steel Works Construction Limited for the bioremediation of legacy waste from the dumping ground.

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The general house meeting held on April 30 witnessed an uproar over the garbage heaps lying at the site.

Councillors of AAP raised the issue of the uncleared garbage at the Dadumajra dumping ground and demanded an inquiry, alleging that over Rs 200 crore had been spent on the removal of garbage from the dumping ground.

Kuldeep Kumar, former Mayor, along with AAP councillors Hardeep Singh and Yogesh Dhingra, held placards and demanded an inquiry into the unprocessed garbage at the dumping ground.

They alleged a huge garbage scam.

Meanwhile, the MC has started preparations for a major plantation drive on the cleared land before the monsoon season. The MC has deployed heavy machinery to transport soil from Patiala Ki Rao Choe to the dumping ground.

Sources said that more than 12,000 bamboo and other trees will be planted across an 8-acre boundary, creating a green bamboo wall around the site. The green zone will help improve air quality, reduce pollution, and enhance the living environment for nearby residents.

Dayal Krishan, president of the Joint Action Committee, Dadumajra, said that the Municipal Corporation must ensure that no more garbage is dumped in the area in future. He said this would help residents, who have been facing the stink of garbage for years.

Residents of Dadumajra have been enduring the foul smell emanating from the dumps for many years.

Navin Kumar, a local trader, said they had been living in hell for years and expected things to improve.