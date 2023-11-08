Chandigarh MC starts campaign to involve women in water management

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The city Municipal Corporation has launched ‘Jal Diwali-Women for water, water for women’ campaign, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and DAY-NULM.

Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today launched the campaign and flagged off an educational tour of 37 women SHG groups to water works in Sector 12 and 39 as ‘Amrut Mitra’.

The Mayor said the primary objective of the campaign was to empower and inspire women through the participation of SHGs as “Amrut Mitra”. The visit to the water works aimed at providing these women with a comprehensive understanding of the processes involved in supplying clean and safe drinking water to households.

He said by offering the first-hand experience, the MC aimed to foster a sense of belongingness and ownership among women towards the water infrastructure.

Mitra, who launched the women-centric drive on her birthday today, said, “The campaign represents a remarkable collaboration between AMRUT and DAY-NULM, demonstrating the collective commitment to promoting gender equality and sustainable water management. This initiative serves as a stepping stone towards achieving the goal of providing clean and sustainable water resources for all residents of Chandigarh.”

